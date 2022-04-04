Only in New Zealand! Jacinda Ardern was forced to wear dirty gumboots to work after daylight saving accident

More COVID restrictions must be reviewed, why builders of transmission alleys have been hit with a million-dollar fines and firefighters set fire to the Awaraua wetland in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is blaming daylight savings for wearing sloppy gumboots after being forced to work this morning.

Taking to social media, Ardern revealed why she had to wear dirty gumboots to Parliament – and it’s something that affects most young families across the country.

She explained that adjusting daylight saving time had a major impact on her daughter Nev’s sleeping patterns, which led to a series of unfortunate events.

“Ah saving daylight,” she wrote.

“Poor Clark got up too many times…