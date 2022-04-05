Only Sacramento shooting suspect arrested so far, 26-year-old Dandre Martin has history of violent crime

Sacramento, Calif. – The only suspect arrested so far in this connection weekend mass shooting here faces multiple charges but no murder, CBS Sacramento reports,

Six people were killed and a dozen were injured in the shootout. The age of the deceased is between 21 to 57 years.

Dandra Martin, 26, is charged with assault and illegally possessing a firearm. He is not facing a murder charge.

Investigators say they do not know whether the attack was targeted or if there was an exchange of gunfire, or whether the attack was gang related.

Police say they believe Martin is one of several shooters. CBS Sacramento Explains,

“As far as his exact role is concerned,” Sgt. Zack Eaton said, “Investigators are still working out where he fits into the real …