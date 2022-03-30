Ontario COVID-19: Hospitalizations surge, nine new deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 790 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 165 patients in intensive care.

Tuesday’s number of hospitalized cases is significantly higher than the 655 reported on Monday and the 553 reported on Sunday, although not all hospitals report patient data over the weekend.

Of the patients who were hospitalized on Tuesday, 153 patients were not vaccinated and 470 were fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is unknown.

Forty-seven per cent of patients being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital on Tuesday were admitted for COVID-19, while 53 per cent tested positive after unrelated admissions. In ICU, those percentages are 72 percent and 28 percent, respectively.

