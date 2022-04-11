Ontario COVID update: ‘strong recommendation’ issued for use of masks

Ontarians must continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and plans are being “actively reviewed” to further remove mask mandates later this month, amid a sixth wave of COVID-19.

That’s the message from Dr Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, who spoke publicly on Monday about the spread of the virus for the first time in nearly a month. He made the remarks while announcing expanded PCR testing and treatment for COVID-19 in the province.

“There is action we can take to help manage the impact of this wave,” Moore said in Queens Park. “These include wearing a well-fitted, three-layer mask in all public indoor settings or a strong recommendation to continue using medical masks.”