Ontario heading into another COVID-19 wave, expert says

One expert says Ontario is in the “very early part” of the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist with the University Health Network, said that if you look around the province, and at the “waste water signs”, it is “very clear that the burden of COVID is increasing in many communities across the province.” “

“The signs are pretty clear,” Bogoch said.

Data released March 17 by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table said the province’s wastewater signs have stopped falling and are rising slightly. The data also showed that the decline in the province’s test positivity rate had stopped.

