Ontario just released its 2021 Sunshine List of $100K+ earners. See it for yourself

Ontario has released its 2021 Sunshine list of public sector employees who have earned more than $100,000 in the past year, with power company and hospital executives among the top earners.

The list has more than 244,000 people who made more than six figures last year, up from about 205,000 in 2020 – a difference of about 19 percent.

The province says that about 95 percent of the development was in the school board area. Notably, it says, teachers’ salaries have increased by 92 percent.

Check out the list of the top 50 earners at the bottom of this story.

Ontario Power Generation CEO Kenneth Hartwick topped the list, earning $1,628,246.

OPG Executive Vice President Dominic Minier also earned over $1 million, $1,523,519…

