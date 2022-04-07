Ontario opposition parties call for masking rules, more than 1,100 hospitals reported PCR access

Ontario’s two main opposition parties are calling on the government to restore or continue a number of public health measures, such as mandatory masking, to blunt the sixth wave of COVID-19.

There has been a 40 percent increase in hospitalizations week by week and wastewater monitoring shows that COVID-19 activity was at the peak of a fifth wave in January.

NDP leader Andrea Horvath is calling on the government to reinstate mandatory masking in public places or explain why they won’t.

She also says masks should be required in schools and that mandates for hospitals, long-term care homes and public transport should not be removed as planned on April 27.

“Health care workers are exhausted, and are getting infected with COVID at an alarming rate. And every bed is a…