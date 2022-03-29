Ontario signs $13.2B child-care deal with the Fed, $10 per day until September 2025

The province of Ontario and the federal government have signed a $13.2 billion agreement to reduce child care costs in the province by an average of $10 per day by September 2025.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau make the joint announcement during a press conference in Brampton, Ont., on Monday.

With an additional year of funding of at least $2.9 billion, $13.2 billion will be distributed over six years.

Ontario was the only jurisdiction in Canada that did not sign on to the federal government’s plan, which aims to reduce child-care fees to an average of $10 a day by 2026.

A news release issued Monday by the Ontario Ministry of…