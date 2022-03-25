Ontario’s releases 2021 Sunshine List. This is who got paid the most

Ontario Power Generation executives made it the top four highest-paid public employees in the province in 2021.

province’s annualsunshine listPublic sector workers, who are paid more than $100,000 annually, were released Friday with more than 240,000 names.

Kenneth Hartwick, president and CEO of Power Crown Corporation, topped the list for the second year in a row with a salary of $1,628,246.

Ontario Power Generation’s chief strategy officer Dominic Minare was again the second-highest paid at $1,523,518, and two other executives at the corporation reported earnings of more than $1 million.

Kevin Smith, CEO of the University of Toronto Health Network, was again in fifth place with a salary of $845,092.

