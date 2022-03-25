LATEST

Ontario’s releases 2021 Sunshine List. This is who got paid the most

Ontario's releases 2021 Sunshine List. This is who got paid the most

Ontario Power Generation executives made it the top four highest-paid public employees in the province in 2021.

province’s annualsunshine listPublic sector workers, who are paid more than $100,000 annually, were released Friday with more than 240,000 names.

Kenneth Hartwick, president and CEO of Power Crown Corporation, topped the list for the second year in a row with a salary of $1,628,246.

Ontario Power Generation’s chief strategy officer Dominic Minare was again the second-highest paid at $1,523,518, and two other executives at the corporation reported earnings of more than $1 million.

Kevin Smith, CEO of the University of Toronto Health Network, was again in fifth place with a salary of $845,092.

