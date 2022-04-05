Oops, Olivia Rodrigo Broke a Grammy

Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Olivia Rodrigo has made me relive every tortured emotion I felt as a teen, so it’s only natural that she gave us another forgotten adolescent feeling last night: the sheer horror of doing something clumsy in front of a lot of people.

Rodrigo, who won three Grammy awards (Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album), was so overwhelmed by her massive success that she dropped one of her trophies while posing for photos, breaking it clean in half on the red carpet.

