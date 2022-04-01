Opener then, finisher now: Evin Lewis adapts well to new role | Cricket

Throughout his T20I career, Evin Lewis has opened the batting for West Indies. In ODIs too, he has opened in an overwhelming 50 out of 54 matches. An assimilation of some of the biggest hitters in the world, the Indian Premier League (IPL) however calls for a fresh approach to every position, be it in batting or bowling. Lewis knew that, adapted at No 4 and scored an unbeaten 55 off 23 balls to guide Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to their first-ever win in the IPL, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on Thursday.

“I had this chat with him (Lewis) before the first game,” LSG captain KL Rahul told Star Sports at the post-match presentation. “I said: ‘Me and Quinny will be opening, you might have to bat at three. When spinners are bowling I think you’ll be really, really…