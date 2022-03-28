Opening up about her battle with trichotillomania, Amy Schumer thanks her fans for the love

Amy Schumer thanked her fans for their support after her recent interview, in which she opened up about her experience with trichotillomania. That she shares with her character Beth in her upcoming Hulu comedy Life and Beth. Trichotillomania is an obsessive-compulsive disorder in which people remove hair from different parts of their body. causing significant crisis in their lives.

Schumer revealed his “huge secret” to the public in hopes of reducing the stigma surrounding the disease. which is considered to be a genetic condition. “I don’t want to keep a big secret right now,” Schumer said during the interview. “And I thought it would have to be put there…