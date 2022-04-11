Opera composer Philipp Bosman (85) dies: “a monument to Belgian and European music”

Belgian musician Philippe Bosman (85) has passed away. He was associated with La Monni in Brussels for more than 20 years and wrote operas such as “La Passion de Gilles”, “Regine” or “Pinocchio”, which have also been seen and heard on international forums. De Mant director Peter de Caluwe praised his “humanism, humor and generosity”. Later this year, Philipp Bosemans’ last opera will premiere, a work that was barely saved by fire. See excerpts from his opera and interview with Boseman here: