The sentiment was clear as former President Barack Obama returned to the White House For the first time since leaving office on Tuesday. Perhaps it was nostalgia for the “before Trump” times. Maybe it was the memory of a president who was both wiser And Whatever the reason for the charismatic celebratory mood, Obama’s appearance was an exercise in perspective.

The Obama years were filled with conflict, controversy and partisanship. But looking back, it is clear what will be remembered. It also won’t be the infamous “death panel” myth of Sarah Palin or the terrible rollout of the Healthcare.gov website. What matters are the things that help Americans survive the financial crash (for example, save the car industry and stabilize the financial industry) and reap the benefits…