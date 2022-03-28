opinion | DeSantis is Trump 2.0

The biggest loss to Donald Trump may not be in the actions he has taken, but in his influence.

Donald Trump is not the brightest bulb. He is tremendously talented both as a room-reader and as a reflector of emotions, but he is no brilliant tactician, no wise sage, no learned intellectual.

He runs on spectacle and fury. There is no grand vision or grand plan. His quest is to conquer the moment. Their focus is so narrow that even a great struggle cannot be contemplated.

But he did something, something open, that he is now or ever so big: he pushed the boundaries of acceptance, hostility, aggression, and legitimacy where other politicians pushed him. And for the most part, he has not only survived it, but has also been rewarded for it.