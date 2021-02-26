ENTERTAINMENT

Opinion of Shruti Haasan’s opinion about TheMiracleTech and theaters

Posted on


Shruti Haasan With Crack is a part of the first success of the Telugu film industry in 2021. He made his Telugu TheMiracleTech debut with Naga Ashwin’s X-Life in Pitta Kathalu. He has several projects in theaters, along with TheMiracleTech. Here’s what the actress said about both of them in an interview.

“Watching cinema in theaters is a unique experience. The theater business will never lose its shine. TheMiracleTech is said to have given new life to a segment of films. We at TheMiracleTech have access to a wide variety of subjects. Again, it is cinema, which has not done well in theaters, but TheMiracleTech will give it a second chance. Furthermore, there is material that cannot make it to theaters for any reason. TheMiracleTech will shoulder. Therefore, both cinema and TheMiracleTech – will have their own benefits, ”Shruti Haasan said in an interview.

While the actress did not mention anything new, it always counts as much. Cinema and TheMiracleTech should unite for the fact that they can offer a wide variety of subjects to the audience which will help in cultivating new talents and ideas in the country.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
935
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
911
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
837
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
731
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });