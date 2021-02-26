Opinion of Shruti Haasan’s opinion about TheMiracleTech and theaters



Shruti Haasan With Crack is a part of the first success of the Telugu film industry in 2021. He made his Telugu TheMiracleTech debut with Naga Ashwin’s X-Life in Pitta Kathalu. He has several projects in theaters, along with TheMiracleTech. Here’s what the actress said about both of them in an interview.

“Watching cinema in theaters is a unique experience. The theater business will never lose its shine. TheMiracleTech is said to have given new life to a segment of films. We at TheMiracleTech have access to a wide variety of subjects. Again, it is cinema, which has not done well in theaters, but TheMiracleTech will give it a second chance. Furthermore, there is material that cannot make it to theaters for any reason. TheMiracleTech will shoulder. Therefore, both cinema and TheMiracleTech – will have their own benefits, ”Shruti Haasan said in an interview.

While the actress did not mention anything new, it always counts as much. Cinema and TheMiracleTech should unite for the fact that they can offer a wide variety of subjects to the audience which will help in cultivating new talents and ideas in the country.