opinion | Yes, Lynching is Still a Thing

On a warm August night in 1955 on the outskirts of Money, Miss., about a hundred miles north of Jackson, two men arrived with a flashlight and a gun to the house where Emmett Till was living with his aunt and uncle. Were were

Till now he was only 14 years old. He was coming from Chicago. He was accused of whistling, molesting or touching a white woman.

It was 2 o’clock on a Sunday morning. They entered the house, entered the room where Till had slept, flashed a torch on his face and asked, “You are the eye who talked money?”

They forced the boy to undress, put him in a car and rode with him at the insistence of his uncle and aunt. One of the men asked the uncle how old he was. “Sixty-four,” replied the uncle. “Okay,” man…