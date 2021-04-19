LATEST

Oppo A54 Launched Today With 5,000mAh Battery Check Specification Features Price in India

Avatar
By
Posted on
Oppo A54

One other outstanding firm is all set to offer one other smartphone to all of the customers who await it. Sure, the Oppo A54 smartphone bought its launch in India. The smartphone provides many real specs to all of the individuals who seek for one thing greatest. The corporate already accommodates such an enormous fanbase throughout the nation and offering many brilliants fashions of the smartphone to extend the engagement of individuals in the direction of the corporate. Oppo at all times comes with many good and superior smartphones that completely astonish your entire customers who need to buy one thing new.

If we discuss in regards to the newest mannequin of Oppo named Oppo A54 then the important thing specs of the smartphone will completely create a brand new sensation amongst viewers. The extent of curiosity amongst followers is extraordinarily excessive as a result of all of the individuals simply need to really feel the brand new expertise that the corporate needs to offer. The smartphone brings a robust 5000mAh battery. Now, it’s common in nearly each smartphone as a result of each firm is succesful to present a really real battery backup within the upcoming fashions. The corporate reveals all of the specs of Oppo A54 that beloved by thousands and thousands of individuals throughout the nation.

The corporate already launched many smartphones at very cheap costs. Now, the Oppo A54 additionally bought its launch in India at a worth of Rs. 13,490. Allow us to let you know that this worth of the smartphone for the variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. However, 128GB inside storage will likely be coming at Rs. 14,490. Other than this, if we speak about 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant then it is going to be priced at Rs. 15,990. The corporate additionally offering coloration choices to the customers who need to get the range within the colours. The Oppo A54 will likely be coming with Starry Blue, Crystal Black, and Moonlight Gold colours.

The smartphone will likely be happening sale on twentieth April 2021 on Flipkart and different retail shops throughout the county. The smartphone comes with an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 processor. Additionally, Oppo A54 comes with 6.51-inch HD+ punch-hole LCD. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. Oppo A54 will likely be coming with a fingerprint sensor mounted on the ability button. So, it’s cleared that every one the knowledge that we offer right here in regards to the smartphone is real. The smartphone will likely be coming with very real specs on the reasonably priced worth vary. Now, if you wish to purchase the brand new mannequin then Oppo A54 will likely be an ideal mannequin for all of the customers.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
31
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
30
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
27
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top