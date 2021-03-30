Oppo A54 Price Launch Date Comparison Colours Variant Availability Review & Images

The most awaited smartphone of the Oppo company named Oppo A54 has launched in the Indonesian market and this smartphone comes in the headline after the huge success of the Oppo A53 which was launched in the month of August in the year 2020. The smartphone supports key features such as it supports the camera of triple rear camera setup with an amazing 13-megapixel primary camera and the smartphone supports slim bezels on all the sides of the phone with a relatively thicker chin. The smartphone comes with a battery pack of 5,000mAh which supports fast charging and the company placed a new feature in the phone which is that it supports an Optimised Overnight Charging by which the phone prevents the overcharge.
Oppo A54 Price and Availability
The newly launched smartphone named Oppo A54 carries the price tag of Rs. 13,600 which is et for the storage of configuration of 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option and the smartphone supports two colour options such as Crystal Black and Starry Blue options and the smartphone is on the Lazada website of Indonesia. The company still not revealed any type of information regarding launching this smartphone in the global market.
Oppo A54 Specifications
The smartphone named Oppo A54 runs on the operating system of ColorOS 7.2 which is based on the Android 10 and supports the display of 6.51-inch HD+ with the pixels of 720×1,600 with the refresh rate of 60Hz and screen to body ratio 0f 89.2 per cent with the pixel density of 269ppi. The smartphone comes with a processor of MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC which is paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and supports the storage of 128GB which can be easily expandable through the microSD card up to 256GB.
The smartphone supports the camera setup of the triple rear camera which is occupied with 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel with the sensor of primary, secondary and tertiary with carrying the lens of macro and Bokeh shots while on the front side, there is a 16-megapixel camera which is placed in the hole-punch cutout for taking selfies and videos.
The smartphone supports several connection properties which are that it carries the network support of 4G with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth along with GPS and USB Type-C port is placed for charging the device. The smartphone supports a battery pack of 5,000mAh which supports 18W fast charging and supports the dimensions of 163.6×75.7×8.4mm with a weight of 192 grams. Stay tuned with us.