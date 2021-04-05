Oppo A74 5G Launch Date Price in India Display Camera Specifications Features Images

The OPPO is all set to launch its new handset after the successful response of OPPO A73 5G. The company has announced that the handset OPPO A74 5G will be launched on 14th March in India. They will reveal the global launch in an online event. The event will be live on the official website and YouTube in the evening. The makers haven’t given any confirmation if they will launch the handset in India or not. The smartphone is likely to be a second version of the OPPO A73 5G. The design and configurations of OPPO A74 5G will be quite similar to OPPO A73 5G. At the launch time, the company will disclose the price of the smartphone and details about the smartphone e-commerce sale.
The information that has disclosed is true or not will be assured after the launch event. The event will be hosted by the company CEO on 14th April. Viewers can watch the event by visiting the official website and YouTube Live. It will be publicized after the launch will be completed on the social media platform. The founder will reveal the specifications of the smartphone OPPO A74 5G. The smartphone will be available in India after some time of completion of the event. These are the predictions that the smartphone contains the features same as OPPO A74 5G. The aspect ratio will be 20:9.
The OPPO A74 5G will be launched with a display size of 6.5-inch full HD+ (1,080*2,400 pixels) with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The sampling rate of mobile will be 120Hz and the screen has Gorilla Glass protection. I talk about the camera the handset will launch with 48-megapixels primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfie, there is a 16-megapixels sensor which will be launch with a punch hole at the top-left corner of the screen. The handset will give the various connectivity options that will be OPPO A47 5G Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, a type-c cable for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The handset will be launched with a 5,000 mAh battery that will give you a backup to use your handset throughout the day. The OPPO A74 5G will be available in 6GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB which is expandable up to 256 GB. The expected price of handset OPPO A74 5G will be Rs. 24,999/-. It will be available in two colour options Gold and Black. To know more about this article stay connected to us.