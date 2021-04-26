ENTERTAINMENT

Oppo A74 5G to Go on Sale in India for First Time: Price, Specifications

Oppo A74 5G to Go on Sale in India for First Time: Price, Specifications

Oppo A74 5G is happening sale immediately, April 26. The cellphone was launched in India final week and it will likely be out there for buy beginning 1pm IST immediately. Oppo A74 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It contains a triple rear digital camera setup that’s headlined by a 48-megapixel major sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. It is going to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box.

Oppo A74 5G worth in India, availability

Oppo A74 5G will go on sale by way of Amazon beginning 1pm immediately. It is going to even be out there via main stores. It’s out there in a single storage mannequin — 6GB + 128GB — that’s priced at Rs. 17,990.

Amazon is providing an immediate cashback of Rs. 1,500 when prospects buy the smartphone utilizing HDFC Financial institution or ICICI Financial institution credit score or debit playing cards. The e-commerce web site can also be providing the cellphone with a no-cost EMIs for as much as 9 months together with a 2-year guarantee. Amazon can also be providing Oppo Band Model price Rs. 2,799 for Rs. 2,499 together with the acquisition of Oppo A74 5G. Alongside, prospects should buy Enco W11 price Rs. 1,999 for Rs. 1,299 and Enco W31 price Rs. 3,499 for Rs. 2,499 when buying the 5G smartphone.

By offline shops, prospects can be provided 5 p.c cashback on Financial institution of Baroda, Federal Financial institution, HDFC Financial institution, Kotak Mahindra Financial institution, and Customary Chartered Financial institution playing cards. Additionally, there may be an 11 p.c cashback when buying Oppo A74 5G via Paytm.

Oppo A74 5G specs

Oppo A74 5G runs Android 11-based Coloration OS 11.1. It sports activities a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) LCD show with a 90Hz refresh charge and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie digital camera. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the again, it has a triple AI digital camera setup with a 48-megapixel major sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it options an 8-megapixel major sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging help. Oppo A74 5G is obtainable in two colors — Implausible Purple and Fluid Black. The smartphone weighs 188g.

