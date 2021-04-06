Oppo A74 and A74 5G Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon 5,000mAh Battery Specification Features

One of the most popular and advanced technological smartphone manufacturing company Oppo has launched its brand new smartphones with the name Oppo A74 and Oppo A74 5G in selected regions. The 4G model of the smartphone is spotted on the official company website of Cambodia and on the other hand, the 5G model is spotted on the E-retailers websites of Thailand. The Oppo A74 model supports the processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and the Oppo A74 5G comes with the processor of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The 4G model supports the cameras of the triple rear camera and the 5G model supports the quad rear camera setup. Stick with us to collect all the latest information about the smartphone.

Oppo A74 & Oppo A74 5G Check Price

The smartphone named Oppo A74 4G Price is still not revealed by the makers but it is expected that they will reveal very soon but as per the market price of the Philippines, this phone carries the price of Rs. 18,000 which is set for the price of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. The smartphone is available for pre-order through the official website with the colour options such as Midnight Blue and Prism Black colour variants.

The other model named Oppo A74 5G is available in the market of Shopee and Lazada in Thailand at the price of Rs. 21,000 along with the colour options of Fluid Black and Space Silver which is set for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage options.

The smartphone supports the dual-SIM with Nano sim and supports the operating system of Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. The 4G smartphone carries a display of 6.43-inch full-HD+ with 1,080×2,400 pixels AMOLED with a refresh rate of 60Hz with DCI-P3 of 92 per cent with 100 per cent sRGB coverage along with the pixel density of 409ppi and carries the peak brightness of 800 nits. The 5G model supports the display of a bigger 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The 4G variant comes with the processor of Snapdragon 662 SoC and the 5G variant supports the processor of Snapdragon 480 SoC. The phone carries the storage of 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB internal storage which an easily expandable via a microSD card.

Oppo A74 & Oppo A74 5G Specifications Features

The 4G model variant smartphone supports the camera setup of a triple rear camera with 48-megapixel, 2-megapixel and2-megapixel with the sensor of primary and macros hooter with supports the lens of f/1.7, f/2.4 and f/2.4 aperture. The 5G model supports the setup of a quad rear camera with the addition of an 8-megapixel camera. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front side for taking selfies and videos.

The phone supports the connectivity of dual-band Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack with a USB Type-C port for charging the device. Both smartphone supports the battery pack of 5,000mAh and comes with the dimensions of 160.3×73.8×7.95mm with a weight of 175 grams for the 4G model and for 5G model it supports 162.9×74.7×8.4mm measures. Stay tuned with us.