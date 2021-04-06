ENTERTAINMENT

Oppo A74 and A74 5G Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon 5,000mAh Battery Specification Features

Avatar
By
Posted on
Oppo A74, Oppo A74 5G Price

One of the most popular and advanced technological smartphone manufacturing company Oppo has launched its brand new smartphones with the name Oppo A74 and Oppo A74 5G in selected regions. The 4G model of the smartphone is spotted on the official company website of Cambodia and on the other hand, the 5G model is spotted on the E-retailers websites of Thailand. The Oppo A74 model supports the processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and the Oppo A74 5G comes with the processor of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The 4G model supports the cameras of the triple rear camera and the 5G model supports the quad rear camera setup. Stick with us to collect all the latest information about the smartphone.

Oppo A74, Oppo A74 5G Price

Contents hide
1 Oppo A74 & Oppo A74 5G Check Price
2 Oppo A74 & Oppo A74 5G Specifications Features

Oppo A74 & Oppo A74 5G Check Price

The smartphone named Oppo A74 4G Price is still not revealed by the makers but it is expected that they will reveal very soon but as per the market price of the Philippines, this phone carries the price of Rs. 18,000 which is set for the price of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. The smartphone is available for pre-order through the official website with the colour options such as Midnight Blue and Prism Black colour variants.

The other model named Oppo A74 5G is available in the market of Shopee and Lazada in Thailand at the price of Rs. 21,000 along with the colour options of Fluid Black and Space Silver which is set for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage options.

The smartphone supports the dual-SIM with Nano sim and supports the operating system of Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. The 4G smartphone carries a display of 6.43-inch full-HD+ with 1,080×2,400 pixels AMOLED with a refresh rate of 60Hz with DCI-P3 of 92 per cent with 100 per cent sRGB coverage along with the pixel density of 409ppi and carries the peak brightness of 800 nits. The 5G model supports the display of a bigger 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The 4G variant comes with the processor of Snapdragon 662 SoC and the 5G variant supports the processor of Snapdragon 480 SoC. The phone carries the storage of 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB internal storage which an easily expandable via a microSD card.

Oppo A74 & Oppo A74 5G Specifications Features

The 4G model variant smartphone supports the camera setup of a triple rear camera with 48-megapixel, 2-megapixel and2-megapixel with the sensor of primary and macros hooter with supports the lens of f/1.7, f/2.4 and f/2.4 aperture. The 5G model supports the setup of a quad rear camera with the addition of an 8-megapixel camera. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front side for taking selfies and videos.

The phone supports the connectivity of dual-band Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack with a USB Type-C port for charging the device. Both smartphone supports the battery pack of 5,000mAh and comes with the dimensions of 160.3×73.8×7.95mm with a weight of 175 grams for the 4G model and for 5G model it supports 162.9×74.7×8.4mm measures. Stay tuned with us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
755
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
755
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
750
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
726
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
721
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
680
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
645
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
608
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
603
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top