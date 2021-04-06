ENTERTAINMENT

Oppo F19 Launched in India With Triple Rear Cameras Specification Features Comparison Images

Oppo F19 Price in India

The topmost and popular advanced technological smartphone manufacturing company Oppo has launched one more smartphone with the name of Oppo F19 in the Indian market. This smartphone is the latest offering smartphone by the company and this is the next smartphone include the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+. This smartphone supports the triple rear cameras with a hole-punch display design and supports the 33W fast charging. The key features of the smartphone are that it supports a 48-megapixel primary camera with the storage of 128GB with Android 11. This smartphone is the successor of the previously launched smartphone named Oppo F17 which was launched in the Indian market last year.

Oppo F19 Price in India

The Oppo F19 Price is fixed for the Indian market is Rs. 18,990 and this price is set for the storage options of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. The smartphone supports the colour options of Midnight Blue and Prism Black colour variants and the smartphone is open for pre-orders in the market via online and offline medium and the firsts ale will live from 9th April 2021.

The smartphone supports amazing and incredible specifications and features with supports dual-SIM (Nano) and runs on the operating system of Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. The smartphone carries a display of 6.43-inch full-HD+ with 1,080×2,400 pixels AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and carries a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC which is paired with Adreno 610 GPU with 6GB RAM.

Oppo F19 Specifications Features

The phone supports the camera of a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel with the sensor of primary, depth and macro shooter with carrying the lens of f/1.7 and a 16-megapixel selfie camera is placed on the front side with a selfie ring present at the back panel.

The smartphone carries the storage of 128GB which can be expanded via microSD card with the connectivity of 4G LTE and Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port is paced for charging the device with a 3.5mm headphone jack. To prevent the smartphone from an unknown user an in-display fingerprint sensor is placed and contains a battery pack of 5,000mAh which supports 33W fast charging and it comes with te dimensions of 160.3×73.8×7.95mm with a weight of 175 grams. Stay tuned with us.

