Oppo F19 with 5000mAh battery, triple rear camera setup launched in India: Price, availability and more – Times of India » todayssnews

BBK-owned consumer electronics brand Oppo has expanded its F-series smartphone lineup with the launch of Oppo F19. The handset joins the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ that were launched last month at Rs 21,490 onwards and Rs 25,990 respectively.
The company is touting the Oppo F19 as the sleekest smartphone with a 5000mAh battery.
Oppo F19 price, availability and launch offers
The Oppo F19 has been launched in a single storage variant that packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 18,999. It will be available starting April 9 in the country through online and offline channels in two colour options — Prism Black and Midnight Blue.
As part of launch offers, Oppo is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC debit and credit cards and credit cards EMI for purchases made via Amazon and Flipkart. Users can also get complete mobile protection on Amazon and at Rs 1 on Flipkart. For existing Oppo users, there is an additional Rs 1,000 off as an exchange offer.
Oppo F19 Pro specs and features
The highlight of the Oppo F19 Pro, as per the company, is its design and battery.
The handset offers a 5000mAh battery that is paired with 33W fast charge support. Oppo claims 5 minutes of charge will deliver up to 5.5 hours of talk time. Also, it comes with AI Night Charge that is said to detect the charging pattern and customise the routine to avoid overcharging.
As for the design, the Oppo F19 boasts of 7.95mm thickness and 175g weight.
Running on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, the Oppo F19 offers a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display (2400x1080p resolution). It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
For imaging duties, the Oppo F19 has a triple camera setup. This includes a 48MP main sensor, 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP sensor.

