Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G India Launch, Price in India, Specifications, Features

Oppo F21 Pro smartphone has launched today in a 4G and 5G option. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earphones were also launched by the company. The Oppo F21 Pro The Oppo F21 Pro will be available on Amazon India, and will be open for pre-order from April 15. The highlight of the phone is the front camera and the orange coloured textured back. Here are the details on Oppo’s latest device.