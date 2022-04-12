Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G India Launch, Price in India, Specifications, Features

Oppo F21 Pro smartphone has launched today in a 4G and 5G option. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earphones were also launched by the company. The Oppo F21 Pro The Oppo F21 Pro will be available on Amazon India, and will be open for pre-order from April 15. The highlight of the phone is the front camera and the orange coloured textured back. Here are the details on Oppo’s latest device.
Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro: Price in India, sale date
The Oppo F21 Pro will start at Rs 22,999 for the 4G option, while the 5G variant will cost Rs 26,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM option with 128GB storage. The Oppo F21 Pro will be open for pre-order from April 15, while the 5G variant will be open for pre-orders from April 21. The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earphones will cost Rs 3,499, though…
