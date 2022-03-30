Oppo F21 Pro series is coming on April 12

Oppo launched the F19 lineup last March, and the company will follow it up with the F21 Pro series next month – on April 12.

This announcement comes from Oppo’s Indian branch, which said that the F21 Pro series will be introduced in India on April 12 at 5PM local time. The lineup includes the F21 Pro 4G and F21 Pro 5G, but it’s unclear if these will be joined by a Pro+ model since there’s no mention of it yet.

It’s time to #FlauntYourBest. Unveiling #OPPOF21ProSeries with the Industry-First Fiberglass-Leather Design on 12th April at 5 PM.

The press note sent by Oppo revealed that the F21 Pro 4G and 5G will come in Sunset Orange and Rainbow Spectrum colors, respectively. But…