Oppo F21 Pro Series to Launch in India on April 12: All Details

The Oppo F21 Pro series will launch in India on April 12, the company revealed earlier today. The launch of the latest Oppo F-series smartphones is taking place almost exactly a year after the debut of Oppo 19 series. The new series will include Oppo F21 Pro 4G and Oppo F21 Pro 5G, but it remains unclear whether we’ll see the launch of Oppo F21 Pro+ 5G. The official website highlights the design and we can notice the phones in a Sunset Orange leather rear case.

Notably, the rear camera module will include a 64-megapixel primary along with two more sensors. The secondary camera has a ring light for notification alerts…