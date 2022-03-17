Oppo Find X5 5G series: the premium smartphone is available for pre-order on the occasion of its release

Announced at the end of last month, theOPPO Find X5 Pro and his little brother are expected on March 24. A few weeks before its release, this new range signed OPPO is already benefiting from promotional offers at SFR. These offers could make more than one crack, especially those who are looking for a parallel connected watch and other accessories. We explain to you.

The OPPO Find X5 range in a nutshell

This new range succeeds last year’s OPPO Find X3 and X3 Pro. The Find X5 and Find X5 Pro represent the best OPPO has to offer right now. While the Pro model is equipped with the latest chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from Qualcomm, the Find X5 is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chip which also equipped the Find X3 Pro and which is still very powerful. Another surprise from OPPO this year is its collaboration with Hasselblad and the integration of its calibration from colors. Just like fellow OnePlus, OPPO has teamed up with the legendary camera company to improve the photographic skills of its Find series flagships, at least for the next three years.

The flagship Find X5 duo also brings a ton of other improvements this year. OPPO has included its SuperVOOC 80W fast charging, on its smartphones, which allows both models to recharge to 50% in just 12 minutes. The batteries are even bigger than last year and have been designed to last longer. The phones have a fairly recognizable design, that of the Find range, they are very beautiful, and the Find X5 Pro denotes thanks to its coating in ceramic. The Find X5 does not have a ceramic finish but a texture of matt glass which avoids fingerprints.

An offer for early adopters not to be missed at SFR

To celebrate the release of the Find X5, SFR is offering up to €380 worth of accessories for any pre-order. With the Find X5, a Watch Free connected watch, listeners Enco X and a case Kevlar will be offered to you. If you opt for the Find X5 Pro, an AirVOOC induction charger will be added to this nice package! Don’t wait any longer, the offer runs until March 23 on the SFR website.

For the occasion, 50€ will be refunded to you for this pre-order after the purchase of the OPPO Find X5. This smartphone therefore costs you €279 on purchase, then 24 monthly payments of €8/month. The 150 GB package 5G is €30/month.

Article produced in partnership with SFR