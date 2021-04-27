Oppo K9 5G smartphone will be launched on May 6, will get free headphones with 2 variants color – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

If you’re considering of shopping for a smartphone for your self, then purchase your Oppo K9 5G telephone, it is a new smartphone coming from Oppo firm, Oppo K9 5G smartphone is to be launched on Could 6, earlier than which some details about this telephone will probably be out there. -Commerce web site is listed.

In response to Jd.com, the Oppo K9 5G telephone will are available grey and blue shade variants, this telephone will include 8GB of RAM with 128 GB and 256 storage choices. This telephone will probably be launched at 3 pm native time, its worth info has not been made public but.

Oppo K9 5G telephone will include triple rear digicam setup, whose major digicam will probably be 64 megapixels, an 8 megapixel secondary digicam and a couple of megapixel lens with LED flash, whereas its selfie digicam will probably be 32 megapixels, in accordance with experiences on this telephone There will probably be a USB Sort-C port and three.5mm headphone jack on the backside of the telephone with 45 W quick charging assist.

