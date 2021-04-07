ENTERTAINMENT

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G Price In India Full Features Specs Variant Images & Colours

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G

Oppo phones are quite popular all around the world. The Chinese smartphone brand is all set to launch a brand new model “Oppo Reno5 Z 5G” smartphone exclusively in Singapore and UAE. The key highlight of this phone is that the phone will be powered by a Dimensity 800U Qualcomm processor. Another key feature of this phone is that it will come with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and will operate on ColorOs 11.1 Android 11 operating system. Keeping in mind the taste of the consumer, the company has modified the design of the phone and has also added the latest camera features. We will provide you with every detail regarding the “Oppo Reno5 Z 5G” including the price, availability and specification, so for that, stay tuned with us.

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G: Specification

The smartphone will come with a 6.43 inch full HD plus display with AMOLED Screen and with a screen resolution of 1080*2400. The phone will come with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera and will be available with only one storage configuration which is the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Along with the camera setup this time the company has added the latest camera features such as HDR Video mode, dual-view video, ultra night video for recording video at night or auto-focus lock feature, and AI scene enhancement 2.0 for better video quality.

Reno5 Z 5G is powered by a Dimensity 800U processor and will operate on the Android 11 operating system and comes with a battery capacity of 4310mAh. The phone will support Wi-fi, GPS, and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and will come with a 30W Type-C USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack and will support all 5G and 4G LTE network brands. The phone will be available in two colour variant. The first one is in Fluid black colour while the second one is Cosmo Blue.

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G: Price & Availability

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G  will available at a price of USD395 in Singapore while in the UAE, the phone will be available at a price of USD410. The phone will be available in Singapore on the official online site of Shopee and Lazada, while for the UAE customers, the phone will be available at significant e-commerce sites and retail shops. So far no announcement has been made regarding when the company will launch “Oppo Reno5 Z 5G” in India. We will keep you updated, till then, follow our page.

