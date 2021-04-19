Opposites Attract Each Other #9 Engagement – TMT Updates

Episode begins as..,

Scene 1 :

Riddhima : Angre, discover out who did this..I do know somebody is behind it..

Angre : Sure ma’am..

Rajat : Riddhima, prepare in your engagement, and keep in mind to do all this investigation after that..

Riddhima: Dad-

Anushka: He is proper Riddhima ..

Riddhima: Okay wonderful !!

Scene 2 :

Vansh’s room –

Vansh : Mere sapno ki rani kab aayegi tu..chali aa tu chali aa..(When will you come, the queen of my desires? Come..Come..Come)

“Knock! Knock”

Vansh : Oh Lord! You listened to me so early!!

He goes to open the door.

Devyani : Prepare in your engagement, listed below are the garments.

Vansh : Okay mother..

Devyani goes. Vansh shuts the door.

Scene 3 :

Social gathering time..

Their clothes :

Rajat : I welcome y’all to my daughter Riddhima’s engagement together with her love Vansh Rai Singhania.

Riddhima (murmurs) : Love,my foot..

Vansh and Riddhima slide rings into one another’s fingers. Rajat opens the champagne bottle and the celebration begins. The songs play one after the other and so they all dance in pairs. Vansh-Riddhima, Veer-Bani, Rajat-Anushka and Neil-Devyani, let’s eavesdrop their conversations.

RiAnsh –

Vansh retains one hand on her naked waist whereas one other one holds her one hand. Riddhima retains one hand on Vansh’s shoulder and one other one is being held by his.They each are dancing intently, he’s heading in direction of Riddhima repeatedly giving her a wink, which angers her.

Riddhima : Pay attention, don’t TRY to be over good or..

Vansh : Chill man, you’re getting offended in your engagement along with your LOVE

Riddhima : Love my FOOT..That is all due to my enemy, I’m positive..I’ll discover out quickly, and also you keep in your limits.

Vansh : You naa, please give me a chart that reveals what are my limits, okay?

He giggles.

Riddhima : I’m critical..

Vansh : Mutual emotions, sweetheart..

Riddhima : I’m not your sweetheart..

Vansh : Okay SweetHeart..

Riddhima grits her tooth.

Over to VaNi :

The identical place is with VaNi..

Bani : Hey Veer, shall I ask you one thing in any case you’re my jiju’s brother..

Veer: Yupp !!

Bani : Shall I begin calling y’ bhai too? My jiju’s bro, my bro..What say?

Veer : You possibly can name me VEER that’s it..

Bani : Okok, don’t BLAST on me..Accha inform me, why are y’ so AKDU??

Veer : Inform me why are you so loopy??

Sucks: Uhm ..

Feather: Uhm ..

RaNushka:

Anushka: Rajat, y’are completely happy, naa ??

Rajat : Yess Anu, not less than we received a recognized boy..

Anushka : Hope he’ll tolerate her anger..

Rajat : He’ll do it for positive, I belief him!

Anushka smiles.

Neil – Devyani:

Neil : And right here we go!

Devyani : Our plan is profitable..

Neil : Hope Riddhima gained’t destroy something..

Devyani : She gained’t go in opposition to Rajat..

Neil nods.

Precap : “What garbage!”

“Aaaaaaaaaaa”

