Opposition condemns Christina Kirchner for her flights in the presidential fleet without any official agenda

Vice President Christina Kirchner Was criminally condemned To use during 2021 Presidential Air Fleet aircraft to travel to Rio Gallegos and El Calafate without an official agenda,

The head of the Senate was charged with committing crimes of fraud to the detriment of public administration, embezzlement of funds and embezzlement of use. The complaint was made by the officials of the Civic Coalition Monica Fred, Paula Oliveto And Maximilian Ferraro Based on data that was exclusively disclosed by a TN report,

This medium had announced that in 2021 The state only spent $16,590,000 on fuel and airfare payments Tango 04, 10, 11 and a YPF Learjet that took Christina Kirchner from and…