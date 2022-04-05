Optus Mobile network outage hit - Telco/ISP

Optus is experiencing a major mobile network outage, with its own customers unable to make or receive calls, and people on other networks unable to access Optus numbers.

Optus has yet to explain the outage, saying only that “We are currently experiencing a major outage. Your voice service may be interrupted.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused to you during this time.”

Its Network Status Twitter account said its NBN landline customers may also be affected.


