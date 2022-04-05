Optus Mobile network outage leaves customers unable to make and receive phone calls

Customers of Australia’s second-largest telecommunications company have been hit by a massive outage, meaning many cannot make phone calls.

The Optus website describes it as “a major outage”.

“Your voice service may be interrupted,” it says.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused to you during this time.”

Many people on other networks have also reported not being able to call people on the Optus network.

Optus said it was aware of the problem and was working on fixing it but the company did not give an estimated time for repairs.

“We are aware of an issue affecting the ability of certain Optus Mobile customers to make voice calls,” the company said in a tweet.

“We are investigating and working to restore services as a priority.

“We understand that connectivity is important and apologize for any inconvenience…