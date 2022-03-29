Oquis of Milk, Butter and Flour: The Easy Recipe and Why to Eat on the 29th

Like every 29th of the month, it’s still time to eat oquis , Milk, butter and flour are ingredients that can’t be missing to prepare at home, this classic of Italian cuisine that fascinates Argentina so much, that it can be made from Potatoes, pumpkin or spinach.



“Oquis del 29” is very easy to prepare and can be served with any sauce. For example, they go very well with filetto sauce, pesto, pink sauce, bolognese, butter and cheese or meat stew.



New restaurants, bars and cafes in Buenos Aires: 5 to discover this weekend



Cheese Day: How to Make the Perfect Picada in 10 Easy Steps



Why do they eat Oquis on the 29th of every month