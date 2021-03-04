Orange takes all vitamin C supplements in bikini – TheMiracleTech

Sara Ali Khan is one of the young beauties of Bollywood. She is super-active on social media and often adds heat to the internet by sharing some of her hot photos. Sara once again raised the temperature by posting bikini photos on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Sara went on a holiday to the Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She shared some photos from the trip the other day. Wearing an orange bikini and wearing a net-cape, Sara looks absolutely stunning in the photos. Her beautiful assets make fans admire her beauty.

“Your daily dose of Vitamin C #Witmin C # Vitamin,” captioned Sarah. Well, to ensure such beauty is the much needed vitamin. On the career front, Sara was last seen in the film Coolie No: 1. His next release will be Atrangi Ray, directed by Arandi L. Rai. Co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead, Atrangi Ray is set to hit the screens on 6 August.

