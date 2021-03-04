ENTERTAINMENT

Orange takes all vitamin C supplements in bikini – TheMiracleTech

Posted on
Loading...

Sara Ali Khan is one of the young beauties of Bollywood. She is super-active on social media and often adds heat to the internet by sharing some of her hot photos. Sara once again raised the temperature by posting bikini photos on Instagram.

Loading...

Earlier this year, Sara went on a holiday to the Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She shared some photos from the trip the other day. Wearing an orange bikini and wearing a net-cape, Sara looks absolutely stunning in the photos. Her beautiful assets make fans admire her beauty.

Loading...

“Your daily dose of Vitamin C #Witmin C # Vitamin,” captioned Sarah. Well, to ensure such beauty is the much needed vitamin. On the career front, Sara was last seen in the film Coolie No: 1. His next release will be Atrangi Ray, directed by Arandi L. Rai. Co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead, Atrangi Ray is set to hit the screens on 6 August.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
931
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
857
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
750
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
722
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
709
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
687
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });