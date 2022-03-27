Ordered all schools to open at least 32.5 hours a week so that children do not ‘miss out’

Ministers say they want to end ‘discrepancies’ in school opening times, with around 14% of schools in England currently open for less than 32 hours per week.

Under the new government schemes, all schools are open for at least 32.5 hours a week.

Although most schools in England have already exceeded this limit, about 14% are open for less than 32 hours per week.

Ministers say they want to end “discrepancies” in school opening times, which are currently decided by principals, by 2023.

The government said the change, which will begin next September, will ensure that children are able to help with a range of subjects and catch up.

The new 32.5 hour week is the equivalent of 8.45 am…