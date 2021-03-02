Oregon Football Schedule 2021, analysis

Oregon Duck 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what they miss to Pac-12 teams.
Oregon Duck Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule
September 4 Fresno State
September 11 at Ohio State
September 18 Stoney Brook
September 25 arizona
2 October at Stanford
October. 9 open date
15 October
UCLA on October 23
30 October Colorado
6 November in Washington
13 November Washington State
On November 20 in Utah
Nov 27 Oregon State
Oregon Football Schedule Analysis: Fresno State is not a lightweight, but it is a dependable opener and Stony Brook is a light scrimmage, but the Ducks can be forgiven for not doing more with their non-conference schedule, given that they have Ohio State. One of the biggest games of college football should be 2021.
There is a big break there, however, with no USC or Arizona State from the South playing in the Pac-12, and without having to play two road games in a row. However, they have to go to Washington, UCLA and Stanford, and going to Utah late in the season is bad.
Pac-12 conference teams missed: Arizona State, USC