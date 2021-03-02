Oregon Football Schedule 2021, analysis

Oregon Duck 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what they miss to Pac-12 teams.

Oregon Duck Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

September 4 Fresno State

September 11 at Ohio State

September 18 Stoney Brook

September 25 arizona

2 October at Stanford

October. 9 open date

15 October

UCLA on October 23

30 October Colorado

6 November in Washington

13 November Washington State

On November 20 in Utah

Nov 27 Oregon State

Oregon Football Schedule Analysis: Fresno State is not a lightweight, but it is a dependable opener and Stony Brook is a light scrimmage, but the Ducks can be forgiven for not doing more with their non-conference schedule, given that they have Ohio State. One of the biggest games of college football should be 2021.

There is a big break there, however, with no USC or Arizona State from the South playing in the Pac-12, and without having to play two road games in a row. However, they have to go to Washington, UCLA and Stanford, and going to Utah late in the season is bad.

Pac-12 conference teams missed: Arizona State, USC