Oregon State Football Schedule 2021, analysis

Oregon State Beavers 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what they remember to Pac-12 teams.
Oregon State Beavers Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule
Purdue on 4 September
September 11 Hawaii
Sep 18 Idaho
25 September at USC
October 2 washington
October 9 in Washington State
16 October. date
23 October
Cal on 30 October
On November 6 in Colorado
13 November Stanford
November 20 Arizona State
November 27 in Oregon
Oregon State Football Schedule Analysis: Beavers need to learn how to do this whole non-conference thing – easy games should be used as a warm-up first.
They start at Purdue, then reach Hawaii, then Idaho, but the date against the Vandals can be used as a break before the Pac-12 season begins at USC.
It’s a brutal conference slate – missing Arizona and UCLA South from injuries – with four road games in the first six with home dates against Washington and Utah not sweetened the deal. To make matters worse, the Oregon game is in Eugene.
Pac-12 conference teams missed: Arizona, UCLA