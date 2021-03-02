LATEST

Oregon State Football Schedule 2021, analysis

Posted on
Oregon State Beavers 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what they remember to Pac-12 teams.

Oregon State Beavers Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Purdue on 4 September

September 11 Hawaii

Sep 18 Idaho

25 September at USC

October 2 washington

October 9 in Washington State

16 October. date

23 October

Cal on 30 October

On November 6 in Colorado

13 November Stanford

November 20 Arizona State

November 27 in Oregon

Oregon State Football Schedule Analysis: Beavers need to learn how to do this whole non-conference thing – easy games should be used as a warm-up first.

They start at Purdue, then reach Hawaii, then Idaho, but the date against the Vandals can be used as a break before the Pac-12 season begins at USC.

It’s a brutal conference slate – missing Arizona and UCLA South from injuries – with four road games in the first six with home dates against Washington and Utah not sweetened the deal. To make matters worse, the Oregon game is in Eugene.

Pac-12 conference teams missed: Arizona, UCLA

