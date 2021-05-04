LATEST

Oregon Tech faculty and administration reach agreement – KOBI-TV NBC5 / KOTI-TV NBC2

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– After 1 year, 4 months and 28 days of negotiations, Oregon Tech faculty and administration have come to an agreement.

Early Tuesday morning both parties came to terms on a five-year contract. The Executive Director of marketing at Oregon Tech says faculty will receive an 11.5% salary increase over the course of five years, with an additional 3.5% possible in merit increases.

Oregon Tech will also pay 95-97% of health care costs. The school thanks its students, their parents, and family members for their support throughout this process.

Related Items:
