Oregon Tech faculty and administration reach agreement – KOBI-TV NBC5 / KOTI-TV NBC2

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– After 1 year, 4 months and 28 days of negotiations, Oregon Tech faculty and administration have come to an agreement.

Early Tuesday morning both parties came to terms on a five-year contract. The Executive Director of marketing at Oregon Tech says faculty will receive an 11.5% salary increase over the course of five years, with an additional 3.5% possible in merit increases.

Oregon Tech will also pay 95-97% of health care costs. The school thanks its students, their parents, and family members for their support throughout this process.

Matt Jordan is the Chief Meteorologist for KOBI-TV NBC5. Matt joined the NBC5 weather team in 2014 after a year as a reporter and anchor in Alexandria, Louisiana. His experience with the severe weather of the Deep South and a love of the Pacific Northwest led him to pursue a certification with Mississippi State University as a Broadcast Meteorologist. You can find Matt working in the evenings of NBC5 News at 5, 6 and 11 as well as online. Matt also has a degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt is a HUGE Oregon Ducks fan. When not rooting for the Ducks or tracking down the next storm over the Pacific, Matt can be found outdoors in the Oregon wilderness with his wife and their German Shepherd named Stanley.