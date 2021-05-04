A faculty strike at the Oregon Institute of Technology came to an end early Tuesday morning.

The Oregon Tech chapter of the American Association of University Professors announced over social media early Tuesday it had reached a tentative agreement with university administration.

The union and administration were entering into their ninth day of bargaining when the agreement was reached.

“Thanks to your tireless efforts building solidarity and refusing to back down these past eight days, we are proud to announce that the bargaining team has reached a tentative agreement with the administration,” the union wrote on Facebook.

This is the first contract the union has won at the school.

The union said the contract will allow faculty members to:

Address external and internal inequities in compensation

Secure clearly defined and reasonable workloads

Secure health benefits and retirement contributions

The union said faculty should return to work Wednesday.

