Oregon Tech Owls Shock No.1 Southern Oregon 5-0, Move into Championship Game Sunday – Victory Sports Network

VSN

(admin) Published

Saturday, May 08, 2021 – 06:30 PM

ASHLAND, Ore. —Oregon Tech pitcher Sarah Abramson (pictured) became the first pitcher to shut out top-ranked Southern Oregon this season in her third consecutive win of the Cascade Conference Championships presented by U.S. Bank, a 5-0 decision Saturday at University Field that put the No. 17 Owls in Sunday’s final.



Abramson scattered six hits with three strikeouts and no walks to improve to 22-5 a day after no-hitting Warner Pacific and upsetting second-seeded College of Idaho. She took over the driver’s seat when the Owls struck for a five-run third inning, where Kennedy Jantzi hit a two-run single and the next batter, Maggie Buckholz , connected for a three-run home run, her eighth long ball of the year.



Buckholz’s shot knocked out SOU ace Gabby Sandoval after just 2 1/3 innings, her shortest start of the season.



The third-seeded Owls (41-8) are responsible for half of the losses in 2021 for the Raiders, who dropped to 46-4. SOU had won 10 consecutive CCC tournament games dating back to 2017.



Kaila Mick and Buckholz led the Owls with two-hits each, Buckholz had three-RBI while Jantzi delivered two RBI for Tech in the win.



OIT will have two chances to win the title starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Raiders will be in an elimination game for the right to play them at 11 a.m. against College of Idaho or Warner Pacific.

2021 Cascade Conference Softball Championship Schedule

Friday, May 7

Game 1 – No. 4 seed Corban (Ore.) def. No. 5 seed Eastern Oregon, 2-1

Game 2 – No. 3 seed Oregon Tech def. No. 6 seed Warner Pacific (Ore.), 3-0

Game 3 – No. 1 seed Southern Oregon def. Corban (Ore.), 4-1

Game 4 – Oregon Tech 7 def. No. 2 seed College of Idaho, 7-3 Game 1 –def. No. 5 seed Eastern Oregon, 2-1Game 2 –def. No. 6 seed Warner Pacific (Ore.), 3-0Game 3 –def. Corban (Ore.), 4-1Game 4 –def. No. 2 seed College of Idaho, 7-3 Saturday, May 8

Game 5 – Warner Pacific (Ore.) def. Corban (Ore.), 4-2 (CRB eliminated)

Game 6 – College of Idaho def. Eastern Oregon, 4-0 (EOU eliminated)

Game 7 – Oregon Tech def. Southern Oregon, 5-0

Game 8 – Warner Pacific (Ore.) vs. College of Idaho, 4:30 p.m. (loser eliminated)

Sunday, May 9

Game 9 – Southern Oregon vs. Winner Game 8, 11 a.m. (loser eliminated)

Game 10 – Oregon Tech vs. Winner Game 9, 1:30 p.m. (championship)

Game 11 – If Necessary, 30 minutes after completion of Game 10

Oregon Institute of Technology

Southern Oregon University Softball Cascade Collegiate Conference Game Results