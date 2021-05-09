Oregon Tech Owls Shock No.1 Southern Oregon 5-0, Move into Championship Game Sunday – Victory Sports Network

VSN
Saturday, May 08, 2021 – 06:30 PM
ASHLAND, Ore. —Oregon Tech pitcher Sarah Abramson(pictured) became the first pitcher to shut out top-ranked Southern Oregon this season in her third consecutive win of the Cascade Conference Championships presented by U.S. Bank, a 5-0 decision Saturday at University Field that put the No. 17 Owls in Sunday’s final.
Abramson scattered six hits with three strikeouts and no walks to improve to 22-5 a day after no-hitting Warner Pacific and upsetting second-seeded College of Idaho. She took over the driver’s seat when the Owls struck for a five-run third inning, where Kennedy Jantzi hit a two-run single and the next batter, Maggie Buckholz, connected for a three-run home run, her eighth long ball of the year.
Buckholz’s shot knocked out SOU ace Gabby Sandoval after just 2 1/3 innings, her shortest start of the season.
The third-seeded Owls (41-8) are responsible for half of the losses in 2021 for the Raiders, who dropped to 46-4. SOU had won 10 consecutive CCC tournament games dating back to 2017.
Kaila Mick and Buckholz led the Owls with two-hits each, Buckholz had three-RBI while Jantzi delivered two RBI for Tech in the win.
OIT will have two chances to win the title starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Raiders will be in an elimination game for the right to play them at 11 a.m. against College of Idaho or Warner Pacific.
Friday, May 7
Game 1 – No. 4 seed Corban (Ore.) def. No. 5 seed Eastern Oregon, 2-1
Game 2 – No. 3 seed Oregon Tech def. No. 6 seed Warner Pacific (Ore.), 3-0
Game 3 – No. 1 seed Southern Oregon def. Corban (Ore.), 4-1
Game 4 – Oregon Tech 7 def. No. 2 seed College of Idaho, 7-3
Saturday, May 8
Game 5 – Warner Pacific (Ore.) def. Corban (Ore.), 4-2 (CRB eliminated)
Game 6 – College of Idaho def. Eastern Oregon, 4-0 (EOU eliminated)
Game 7 – Oregon Tech def. Southern Oregon, 5-0
Game 8 – Warner Pacific (Ore.) vs. College of Idaho, 4:30 p.m. (loser eliminated)
Sunday, May 9
Game 9 – Southern Oregon vs. Winner Game 8, 11 a.m. (loser eliminated)
Game 10 – Oregon Tech vs. Winner Game 9, 1:30 p.m. (championship)
Game 11 – If Necessary, 30 minutes after completion of Game 10
