LATEST

Oregon Tech Owls Shock No.1 Southern Oregon 5-0, Move into Championship Game Sunday – Victory Sports Network

VSN
(admin) Published
Saturday, May 08, 2021 – 06:30 PM


ASHLAND, Ore. —Oregon Tech pitcher Sarah Abramson(pictured) became the first pitcher to shut out top-ranked Southern Oregon this season in her third consecutive win of the Cascade Conference Championships presented by U.S. Bank, a 5-0 decision Saturday at University Field that put the No. 17 Owls in Sunday’s final.
 
Abramson scattered six hits with three strikeouts and no walks to improve to 22-5 a day after no-hitting Warner Pacific and upsetting second-seeded College of Idaho. She took over the driver’s seat when the Owls struck for a five-run third inning, where Kennedy Jantzi hit a two-run single and the next batter, Maggie Buckholz, connected for a three-run home run, her eighth long ball of the year.
 
Buckholz’s shot knocked out SOU ace Gabby Sandoval after just 2 1/3 innings, her shortest start of the season.
 
The third-seeded Owls (41-8) are responsible for half of the losses in 2021 for the Raiders, who dropped to 46-4. SOU had won 10 consecutive CCC tournament games dating back to 2017.
 
Kaila Mick and Buckholz led the Owls with two-hits each, Buckholz had three-RBI while Jantzi delivered two RBI for Tech in the win.  
 
OIT will have two chances to win the title starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Raiders will be in an elimination game for the right to play them at 11 a.m. against College of Idaho or Warner Pacific.

2021 Cascade Conference Softball Championship Schedule
Friday, May 7
Game 1 – No. 4 seed Corban (Ore.) def. No. 5 seed Eastern Oregon, 2-1
Game 2 – No. 3 seed Oregon Tech def. No. 6 seed Warner Pacific (Ore.), 3-0
Game 3 – No. 1 seed Southern Oregon def. Corban (Ore.), 4-1
Game 4 – Oregon Tech 7 def. No. 2 seed College of Idaho, 7-3

Saturday, May 8
Game 5 – Warner Pacific (Ore.) def. Corban (Ore.), 4-2 (CRB eliminated)
Game 6 – College of Idaho def. Eastern Oregon, 4-0 (EOU eliminated)
Game 7 – Oregon Tech def. Southern Oregon, 5-0
Game 8 – Warner Pacific (Ore.) vs. College of Idaho, 4:30 p.m. (loser eliminated)
Sunday, May 9
Game 9 – Southern Oregon vs. Winner Game 8, 11 a.m. (loser eliminated)
Game 10 – Oregon Tech vs. Winner Game 9, 1:30 p.m. (championship)
Game 11 – If Necessary, 30 minutes after completion of Game 10

Oregon Institute of Technology
Southern Oregon University Softball Cascade Collegiate Conference Game Results

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

68
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
18
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top