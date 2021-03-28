LATEST

Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — As soon as once more, the Prime 5 showdown between No. 1 Southern Oregon and No. 5 Oregon Tech delivered on the promise of intense drama on the softball diamond. In each video games, the top-ranked Raiders jumped out to early leads, however in recreation one, the Owls scored a mixed 13 runs within the fifth and sixth innings to seize their first win towards SOU since 2018.

Recreation One – Oregon Tech 14, Southern Oregon 5 (6 innings):

The Raiders struck first in recreation one, scoring two runs within the high of the second. One run got here on a wild pitch, permitting Rylan Austin to attain from third. The opposite, a Hannah Shimek single that allowed Katrina Winterburn to jog house.

Within the backside half of the identical body, Aubrey Businger uncorked a homer to left subject to chop the Raiders lead in half, however that was the one run Gabby Sandoval would surrender till the fifth inning.

The Raiders tacked on three runs within the high of the fourth on a Winterburn house run and Riley Donovan’s two-RBI single with the bases loaded.

Then, within the backside of the fifth, the Oregon Tech offensive floodgates started to open. Kennedy Jantzi hit a three-run homer to deliver the Owls inside one run. It was her twelfth house run of the season, placing her tied for first within the NAIA. Moments later, Businger hit her second dinger of the day to tie it.

Mckenzie Staub pitched a scoreless two and two-thirds to shut out the sport and arrange the Oregon Tech offense to blow up within the backside of the sixth.

9 runs on six hits capped off by Jensen Becker’s walk-off, three-run house run to activate the mercy rule, because the Owls finish the Raiders win streak at 19 video games.

“After I hit that ball I used to be like, ‘Oh, I hit it fairly strong,'” Becker stated about her sixth-inning homer. “I used to be simply grateful that I bought on high of that ball and hit that out for us. I want to thank all of my teammates for getting me to that time as a result of with out them that wasn’t potential.”

The 14-5 victory was actually a signature win for OIT and one of many best possible head coach Greg Stewart has seen in his 17 years of teaching the Owls.

“Our children did not lay down,” Stewart stated about his staff’s comeback after being down 5-1 within the fifth inning. “I have not seen a fantastic of a comeback as that in my profession as I did right this moment so far as video games that I’ve coached.”

Recreation Two – Southern Oregon 6, Oregon Tech 2:

The Raiders, although, confirmed why they’re primary within the nation. A veteran-heavy staff flushed the disappointing loss and targeted on getting the subsequent one.  SOU scored six runs throughout the primary 4 frames, tallying not less than one run in every.

“Simply shaking it off,” Hannah Shimek, Southern Oregon’s beginning second baseman stated about how the Raiders responded in recreation two on Saturday. “We now have 5 seconds after which we’re again in and we neglect about that recreation. It is the way you react and that is why we’re nationwide champions is as a result of we react the way in which we do. We got here again out on fireplace once more.”

Shimek hit the second house run of her school profession within the second inning to straightaway heart subject to spice up the Raiders result in 4-0. Austin and Lauren Quirke would add to that complete within the third and fourth innings with an RBI every.

Oregon Tech was in a position to get two runs off a throwing error however the Owls have been shut down for almost all of recreation two by Quirke.

Subsequent video games:

Southern Oregon will host the College of Windfall subsequent weekend whereas Oregon Tech hits the street for the primary time in three weeks to tackle Northwest College.

