LATEST

Oregon vs. USC Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Posted on
Oregon vs. USC Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojan Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Oregon vs. USC Broadcast

Date: Monday, February 22
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Location: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA
Network: FS1

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Oregon (14-9) vs. USC (18-4) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Visit BetMGM

Why would oregon win

The Duck have been around a lot for the past few weeks, with a strong defense to five straight wins. The offensive side is not great from the outside, but it has been consistent through February.

A surprising loss is coming to USC Arizona – the threads were not falling and it hit the boards. Oregon has to come up with enough steals and big plays against a Trojan team that does not force due to big mistakes.

Why Will USC Win?

Free throws.

If these two teams don’t play like that with these two songs in the mid-60s, and sound completely cliche, then everything here is important.

Oregon cannot score at the free throw line.

The Ducks are very inconsistent when they get on the line – which is not often – ten or fewer in each of the last four matches. USC has made ten or fewer free throws in the last 14 matches just twice.

With his ability on the boards – especially the offensive side – the Trojans should get at least eight more times in the line, and …

What is going to happen

It was supposed to be Stanford.

USC’s date with the Cardinals will be moved to early March, and now the Trojans and Ducks will play for the first time this season.

It would be a good, tough, defensive battle with USC, with a few extra second-chance points to do a bit more on the boards – and free throws – to survive.

Oregon vs. USC prediction, line

USC 68, Oregon 64
Bet in college basketball with BetMGM
USC-3.5, O / U: 138
Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: how good is nomadland
1: really desire to see nomadic

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });