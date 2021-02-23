Oregon vs. USC Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojan Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Oregon vs. USC Broadcast

Date: Monday, February 22

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Location: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

Network: FS1

Oregon (14-9) vs. USC (18-4) Game Preview

Why would oregon win

The Duck have been around a lot for the past few weeks, with a strong defense to five straight wins. The offensive side is not great from the outside, but it has been consistent through February.

A surprising loss is coming to USC Arizona – the threads were not falling and it hit the boards. Oregon has to come up with enough steals and big plays against a Trojan team that does not force due to big mistakes.

Why Will USC Win?

Free throws.

If these two teams don’t play like that with these two songs in the mid-60s, and sound completely cliche, then everything here is important.

Oregon cannot score at the free throw line.

The Ducks are very inconsistent when they get on the line – which is not often – ten or fewer in each of the last four matches. USC has made ten or fewer free throws in the last 14 matches just twice.

With his ability on the boards – especially the offensive side – the Trojans should get at least eight more times in the line, and …

What is going to happen

It was supposed to be Stanford.

USC’s date with the Cardinals will be moved to early March, and now the Trojans and Ducks will play for the first time this season.

It would be a good, tough, defensive battle with USC, with a few extra second-chance points to do a bit more on the boards – and free throws – to survive.

Oregon vs. USC prediction, line

USC 68, Oregon 64

USC-3.5, O / U: 138

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

