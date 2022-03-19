Ori and The Blind Forest: the founders of Moon Studios accused of toxic management

The Ori saga is one of the indie classics of the last decade. While Moon Studios’ games have gained some fame over the years, the working conditions for the teams behind these titles would be far from healthy. A recent survey conducted by VentureBeat points the finger at the management of the two founders of the studio.

The Ori saga: behind these games, a toxic environment for developers

Moon Studios has built a solid reputation over the years. A reputation that the studio owes above all to its work on the two Ori games: Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps If the two founders Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol have reason to be proud of their titles, a recent survey conducted by VentureBeat and relayed by Kotaku comes to point the finger at their management, considered toxic by some of the development teams.

According to this report, the two founders would maintain “sexist” and “discriminatory” remarks within an “oppressive” work environment. A drift from the principles that they wanted to establish within their teams, in which the members could address each one in a “free and unfiltered” way.

Since the publication of this information, Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol have made a point of expressing themselves and clarifying their thoughts. If according to VentureBeat almost all of the members of the studio interviewed said that the two founders regularly insulted their teams, the two men quickly replied to VentureBeat and Kotaku – without denying it.

We don’t think the experiences suggested by VentureBeat are representative of most of the 80+ team members at Moon Studios who excel and do tremendous work every day. We also do not believe that this report is representative of former team members (…). We’re far from perfect, but we care deeply about our talents and are constantly working to improve. If we have ever made someone feel bad or let someone down – we are truly sorry and will always strive to improve.

The debate around working conditions within the video game industry keeps coming back to the fore, with accusations of crunch, underpaid employees and unsustainable working hours,or of course the numerous scandals targeting Bobby Kotick, the president of Activision – Blizzard. However, the two founders of Moon Studios also add that they find this investigation and this point of view “unfair”.

Whether or not this article is a good idea is beside the point – rather it insinuates that there is a deeper problem than meets the eye. It’s a bit unfair, honestly. The way this article might portray things seems unfair. That doesn’t mean we’re perfect. But that doesn’t mean we can’t improve or that we shouldn’t improve.

There is no doubt that after this paper, the problem must already be addressed internally. Microsoft – which published the two Ori games – has not commented at this time. The giant is still managing the takeover of Activision-Blizzard, involved as we know in similar accusations.

The full VentureBeat article can be found here