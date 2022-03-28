Origin: Lily Collins pays tribute to her father Phil Collins after his final concert

Coldplay has paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died over the weekend at the age of 50.

When the English group was touring Mexico near Monterrey, four members covered the track ‘Everglow’ in their honor.

The band’s lead vocalist Chris Martin said: “We have learned that a close friend of a great band called the Foo Fighters has passed away. We didn’t know if we should talk about it during this concert, but We had to because he was our friend and we cared about him. »

He continued, “We think the Foo Fighters need to send our love because we all knew the band’s drummer, Taylor, who was a nice guy and that’s why we’re going to play this song for him.”

After Hawking’s death, tributes rained down and artists such as Brian May, Ozzy Osbourne, John Mayer or Ringo Starr saluted his memory.

