Orla O’Dwyer becomes first Irish All-Australian since Jim Stynes

Orla O’Dwyer has picked up an All-Australian Guernsey for his impressive AFLW season with the Brisbane Lions.
O’Dwyer, from Killenoulle in Tipperary, became the first Irish female recipient of the coveted All-Star. He is the first Irish All-Australian since 1993, when Jim Steins won his second All-Australian award as part of the Melbourne Demons.
Tipperary Women’s season ended last Saturday after losing 33-29 in their preliminary final to the Melbourne Demons. This was the first time a women’s football game was played at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after 2,952 men’s games at the iconic venue.
