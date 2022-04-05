Orla O’Dwyer becomes first Irish All-Australian since Jim Stynes

Orla O’Dwyer has picked up an All-Australian Guernsey for his impressive AFLW season with the Brisbane Lions.

O’Dwyer, from Killenoulle in Tipperary, became the first Irish female recipient of the coveted All-Star. He is the first Irish All-Australian since 1993, when Jim Steins won his second All-Australian award as part of the Melbourne Demons.