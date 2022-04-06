Orla O’Dwyer becomes first Irish woman to be named AFLW All-Australian

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer has been named in the AFLW All-Australian squad for 2022.

This is the first time an Irish AFLW player has received this honour.

O’Dwyer plays for Brisbane Lions.

The last Irish All-Australian player was Jim Steins, who won his second prize in 1993 while playing for the Melbourne Demons.

The All-Australian team was selected by a panel of 10 members from the Australian football industry, consisting of a mix of media and AFL officials.

O’Dwyer had an excellent season with the Brisbane Lions, lifting an average of 325 meters per game and an average of 14 disposals per game.

The Brisbane Lions’ season ended on Saturday after losing to the Melbourne Demons 33-29 in their preliminary final.