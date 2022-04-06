Orla O’Dwyer makes history as first Irish AFLW All-Australian

ORLA O’DWYER has been named to the 2022 AFL Women’s All-Australian Team. This is the first time an Irish woman has been selected.

The final squad of 21 players, including a captain and vice-captain, was announced at the W Awards in Melbourne on Tuesday. Brisbane Lions flyer Orla O’Dwyer has been recognized after an impressive campaign, becoming an important left-footed midfielder for Brisbane.

In his third season, the Tipperary native averaged 14.4 disposals, a lead of 325.2 meters and 4.2 tackles, as well as scoring six goals.

The team was selected by a panel of AFLW officials, coaches and the media. GWS Giants star Cora Staunton was included in the initial 40-player squad, but was not selected in the final 21. The last Irish representative in the AFL…