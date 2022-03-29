Orlando’s ICON Park seeks suspension of second ride after teen’s death

The second ride owned by the company that makes ICON Park’s Orlando Freefall, the attraction that killed a 14-year-old boy last week, should be temporarily closed, the Florida amusement park announced Monday.

“ICON Park formally notified the Orlando Freefall, Slingshot Group owner, seeking not only the suspension of operations of the Orlando Freefall, but also the operation of the Orlando Slingshot, effective immediately, until proven safe by the attraction authorities. Done,” ICON said in a statement.

Freefall and Slingshot are just two rides owned by the Slingshot Group on ICON Park property.

“ICON Park’s mission is to provide safe, family fun. We trust our tenants to do what they do,” the statement said.

Representatives replied…